UPDATE 4-Allstate beats expectations despite tornadoes

* Q2 operating EPS loss $1.23 vs Street view loss $1.56
* Catastrophe losses $2.3 billion
* To shutter banking unit after Discover deal falls apart
* Shares rise 1.8 percent, leading sector
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Allstate Corp (ALL.N), the
largest publicly traded U.S. home and auto insurer, posted a
second-quarter loss on record-breaking catastrophe expenses,
although the results were better than expected.
Catastrophe losses totaled $2.34 billion, making it one of
the worst quarters in the company's history. Allstate had
warned of losses in that range, largely because of record U.S.
tornado activity in April and May.
Revenue was higher than analysts expected, even as the
number of policies in force fell compared with last year on
both the auto and homeowner sides.
Allstate has said it needs to improve profitability in both
areas, which would mean raising prices in some cases and
sacrificing customer numbers in the short term to improve
results over the long term. Its focus is on New York and
Florida, which have lagged in growth and profitability even as
business is expanding elsewhere.
The company's shares rose 1.8 percent to $28.21 in early
trading, leading all S&P insurance shares .GSPINSC, after
touching an 11-month low last Friday.
"This is a long-term turnaround story," said Tom
Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward Jones. "There was a lot of
pessimism priced in during the quarter. I'm not surprised to
see an earnings beat here."
Allstate reported a net loss of $620 million, or $1.19 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $145 million, or
27 cents per share.
On an operating basis, excluding investment gains and
losses, Allstate lost $1.23 per share. That compares with the
average loss estimate of $1.56 per share among analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
'UNDER THE GUN'
Allstate management has been under pressure to show a
turnaround amid heavy competition in the auto segment and
continued weakness in the homeowner business. Lewandowski said
a return to growth in autos in particular was key to the
company's revival.
Last month, after a top Allstate executive left, a Langen
McAlenney analyst said management was "under the gun to report
improved results." Langen McAlenney said on Monday it may raise
earnings estimates for the year after the unexpected strength
in the second-quarter figures.
Barclays Capital said last month that Allstate was fairly
valued even though it was trading at a discount to book value.
Separately, Allstate said on Monday it would wind down its
banking business after a planned sale to Discover Financial
Services (DFS.N) fell through. The deal, announced in February,
was seen as one way for Allstate to avoid looming "too big to
fail" regulatory scrutiny.
Allstate said in its quarterly report it was working toward
regulatory approval to dissolve the bank by year's end.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Maureen Bavdek and John
Wallace)