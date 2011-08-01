UPDATE 4-Allstate beats expectations despite tornadoes

* Q2 operating EPS loss $1.23 vs Street view loss $1.56

* Catastrophe losses $2.3 billion

* To shutter banking unit after Discover deal falls apart

* Shares rise 1.8 percent, leading sector (Adds bank news, updates shares)

By Ben Berkowitz

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Allstate Corp (ALL.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. home and auto insurer, posted a second-quarter loss on record-breaking catastrophe expenses, although the results were better than expected.

Catastrophe losses totaled $2.34 billion, making it one of the worst quarters in the company's history. Allstate had warned of losses in that range, largely because of record U.S. tornado activity in April and May.

Revenue was higher than analysts expected, even as the number of policies in force fell compared with last year on both the auto and homeowner sides.

Allstate has said it needs to improve profitability in both areas, which would mean raising prices in some cases and sacrificing customer numbers in the short term to improve results over the long term. Its focus is on New York and Florida, which have lagged in growth and profitability even as business is expanding elsewhere.

The company's shares rose 1.8 percent to $28.21 in early trading, leading all S&P insurance shares .GSPINSC, after touching an 11-month low last Friday.

"This is a long-term turnaround story," said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward Jones. "There was a lot of pessimism priced in during the quarter. I'm not surprised to see an earnings beat here."

Allstate reported a net loss of $620 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $145 million, or 27 cents per share.

On an operating basis, excluding investment gains and losses, Allstate lost $1.23 per share. That compares with the average loss estimate of $1.56 per share among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

'UNDER THE GUN'

Allstate management has been under pressure to show a turnaround amid heavy competition in the auto segment and continued weakness in the homeowner business. Lewandowski said a return to growth in autos in particular was key to the company's revival.

Last month, after a top Allstate executive left, a Langen McAlenney analyst said management was "under the gun to report improved results." Langen McAlenney said on Monday it may raise earnings estimates for the year after the unexpected strength in the second-quarter figures.

Barclays Capital said last month that Allstate was fairly valued even though it was trading at a discount to book value.

Separately, Allstate said on Monday it would wind down its banking business after a planned sale to Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) fell through. The deal, announced in February, was seen as one way for Allstate to avoid looming "too big to fail" regulatory scrutiny.

Allstate said in its quarterly report it was working toward regulatory approval to dissolve the bank by year's end. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)