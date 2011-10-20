UPDATE 1-Allstate says Q3 disaster losses nearly $1.1 bln

* Losses are less than in the second quarter
* Hurricane Irene the major factor
Oct 20 Allstate Corp (ALL.N) suffered nearly
$1.1 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter, the
country's largest publicly traded home and auto insurer said on
Thursday.
That is half of what Allstate lost in the second quarter,
when parts of the United States were ravaged by record-breaking
tornadoes, but nearly three times what it lost on disasters in
the third quarter of 2010.
Of Allstate's $1.08 billion in total losses in the quarter,
$500 million came from August's Hurricane Irene, which was the
first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in three
years.
It has not broken out the specific sources of its other
losses during the period.
Allstate began disclosing monthly and quarterly catastrophe
losses earlier this year, under pressure from analysts who
wanted more disclosure on the company's exposures.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)