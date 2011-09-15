UPDATE 1-Allstate Irene losses less than tornado impact

* Lost $865 mln pretax in July/August, $500 mln from Irene
* Lost $2 bln in April/May from tornadoes
Sept 15 Allstate Corp (ALL.N) lost $500 million
on Hurricane Irene, the largest publicly traded home and auto
insurer in the United States said on Thursday, much less than
it lost from tornadoes earlier this year.
In total, Allstate said its July and August disaster losses
came to $865 million before tax. The company did not break out
the source of the other losses besides Irene.
In April and May, Allstate lost $2 billion because of
severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. That nearly equaled its
disaster losses for all of 2010.
Industry estimates on the damage caused by Irene have
varied widely, in part because most of Irene's damage was from
federally insured flooding and not privately insured wind
effects. Some estimates suggest the total privately insured
loss from the storm was less than $2 billion.
Allstate began releasing select monthly disaster data
earlier this year after pressure from analysts, who wanted more
clarity on the company's catastrophe exposure.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)