Allstate profit rises 10.4 pct as catastrophe losses fall

May 5 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in catastrophe losses.

The company's net income available to common shareholders rose to $648 million, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $587 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Catastrophe losses dropped 33.9 percent to $294 million.

Revenue from property-liability premiums rose about 5 percent to $7.43 billion. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr)