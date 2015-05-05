Allstate profit rises 10.4 pct as catastrophe losses fall

May 5 Allstate Corp, the largest
publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States,
reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a
fall in catastrophe losses.
The company's net income available to common shareholders
rose to $648 million, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, from $587 million, or $1.30 per share, a year
earlier.
Catastrophe losses dropped 33.9 percent to $294 million.
Revenue from property-liability premiums rose about 5
percent to $7.43 billion.
