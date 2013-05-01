版本:
Catastrophe losses hurt Allstate profit

May 1 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp reported a 7.4 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by bigger losses from catastrophes.

Net income fell to $709 million, or $1.47 cents per share, in the first quarter from $766 million, or $1.53 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Allstate earned $1.35 per share.
