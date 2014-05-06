Allstate profit falls 17 percent

May 6 Insurer Allstate Corp posted a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit as losses from disasters soared due to a more severe winter than usual across most of North America.

The company's net income available to common shareholders fell to $587 million, or $1.30 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $709 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Catastrophe losses rose 24 percent to $445 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)