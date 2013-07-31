UPDATE 2-Allstate tops profit estimates, says rates close to sustainable

* 2nd-quarter oper earnings/share $1.12 vs est. $0.98
* Natural disaster losses down 21 percent
By Neha Dimri and Aman Shah
July 31 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp's
quarterly profit handily beat analysts' estimates, and
the company said it had raised prices close to a sustainable
level in the last two years.
The largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the
United States has been raising rates in its homeowners business
at an average of 8 percent over the last two years to offset
higher disaster losses.
"There are certain locations where we're still raising
prices where there are high catastrophes, but we're a lot closer
to pricing sufficiency than we were even a year ago," Chief
Executive Thomas Wilson told Reuters.
Losses from natural disasters such as tornados, hurricanes
and floods fell 21 percent to $647 million in the second
quarter. Insurers find it difficult to forecast these losses due
to their unexpected nature.
"I still don't consider the overall (catastrophe) level
quiet ... it's still relatively high as opposed to what it was
four or five years ago," Wilson said.
Peer Travelers Cos Inc said last week it would cut
jobs and reduce prices of auto insurance to battle increasing
competition.
Wilson had said last quarter that he expected modest price
increases in the auto insurance business.
"In terms of comparison between Travelers' comments and its
impact on Allstate, the distribution channel is a bit different
between the two so I am not sure one can draw a parallel,"
Macquarie Research analyst Amit Kumar said in a note to Reuters.
PROFIT BEATS
Allstate's net income rose 3 percent to $434 million, or 92
cents per share, from $423 million, or 86 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The rise in profit was helped by strong premium growth
across the company's businesses. Premiums earned rose 3 percent
to $6.86 billion, while underwriting income doubled to $269
million.
On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of $1.12
cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said earlier this month it would sell one of its
life insurance businesses, Lincoln Benefit Life Co, for $600
million as it looks to reduce its exposure to low interest rates
in the sector.
Allstate shares, which last week touched their highest in
more than five years, were marginally up at $51.15 in
post-market trading, after closing at $50.98 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.