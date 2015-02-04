Allstate profit falls 1.9 pct

BRIEF-News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 1.9 percent fall in quarterly profit as it paid out more in claims.
The company's net income available to common shareholders was $795 million, or $1.86 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $810 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.
Property-liability premiums rose 4.8 percent to $7.35 billion.
The weighted average of diluted common shares of the company fell to 427.7 million from 459.6 million a year ago. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited