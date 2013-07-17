Allstate to sell life insurance business for $600 mln

July 17 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp
will sell its Lincoln Benefit Life Co to Resolution Life
Holdings for $600 million, becoming the latest insurer to sell
their life and annuity businesses in the low interest-rate
environment.
The deal follows AXA SA's sale of its U.S. life
insurance unit to Protective Life Corp in April and Sun
Life Financial Inc's sale of its variable annuity
business to Delaware Life Holdings in December..
Reuters reported last month that British financial services
firm Resolution Group was in the race to buy the Allstate unit
for about $500 million to $900 million.
The deal will generate cash proceeds of about $785 million,
including tax benefits, Allstate said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The deal will result in a statutory gain of $350 million to
$400 million and increase Allstate's deployable capital by about
$1 billion.
Allstate shares, which have risen about 27 percent this
year, closed at $51.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.