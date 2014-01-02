AllThingsD editors launch "Re/code" venture with NBCUniversal backing

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Veteran technology
journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher have unveiled
"Re/code," a technology news site and conference business to
succeed AllThingsD which they founded and built into a premier
tech media brand within News Corp.
Mossberg and Swisher, who agreed in September to sever a
10-year relationship with News Corp, said on Thursday their new
venture will be backed by Comcast's NBCUniversal and
Windsor Media, the investment company headed by former Yahoo!
Inc Chief Executive Terry Semel.
Mossberg and Swisher will hold majority ownership in the
venture, with NBCUniversal and Windsor Media sharing a minority
stake.
"It says a lot about NBC in particular that a big media
company would take a small share of a startup, provide plenty of
funding without trying to control it," Mossberg said by phone.
"In order to grow, we needed a fully independent structure."
Mossberg declined to discuss financial details of the deal
or the valuation of his new company, but said Re/code will share
editorial resources with NBCUniversal.
Re/code's journalists, which include many former AllThingsD
staff, will appear on programs such as CNBC and NBC News, while
sites such as msnbc.com will run their work. Re/code will also
partner with CNBC to host conferences.
Both long-time Wall Street Journal reporters, Swisher and
Mossberg founded AllThingsD in 2003 as an annual technology
industry gathering.
TECH SECTION
The blog launched in 2007 and in 2007 News Corp acquired Dow
Jones, and with it the profitable AllThingsD. With the
dissolution of AllThingsD's relationship with News Corp, the
site will remain online but the brand will be phased out.
In the absence of AllThingsD - and with the introduction of
a new competitor - the Journal has announced a new technology
section complete with gadget reviews (formerly written by
Mossberg) and beefed-up coverage from its San Francisco and
bureaus in Asia and Israel.
But neither the Journal nor Re/code will inherit the crown
jewel of the AllThingsD brand - the lucrative annual conferences
that regularly drew names like Steve Jobs, the late Apple Inc
chief executive.
The Journal said it would begin hosting its own tech
conference called WSJD in late October in southern California.
Mossberg said the same team that produced the AllThingsD
conference will produce a rebranded event called the "Code
Conference" during the same week and at the same hotel.
Re/code is just one of several new arrivals in the crowded
tech media arena.
Earlier this year, Jessica Lessin, another Wall Street
Journal reporter, also defected to launch The Information, a
premium, subscription-based tech news site. Yahoo is also
preparing a consumer tech site with David Pogue, the former New
York Times gadget reviewer.
"Tech sites and tech conferences are areas that people think
are in demand and can be both journalistically valuable and
financially successful," Mossberg said. "We're obviously hoping
the same."