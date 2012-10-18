版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日

Ally Financial to sell Mexican insurance unit to ACE for $865 mln

Oct 18 Ally Financial, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, will sell its Mexican insurance business to insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd for $865 million in cash.

The business, ABA Seguros, is the fourth largest insurer in the Mexican auto insurance market, ACE said in a statement.

