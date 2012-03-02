UPDATE 1-Ally Financial says IPO executive to leave

* Corey Pinkston responsible for IPO, US repayment efforts
* Move among a series of other executive departures
* Ally's business model challenged, IPO prospects unclear
* Internal debate whether Ally should pursue a sale
By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker
NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C, March 2 A top
Ally Financial executive charged with preparing the bank's
planned initial public offering is leaving, a sign of the
difficult task ahead for a company that still owes the U.S.
government some $12 billion in bailout money.
Corey Pinkston has been leading Ally's strategic financing
activities, including work related to its plans to go public and
efforts to repay the U.S. Treasury, and reports to Chief
Executive Michael Carpenter.
Pinkston has notified Ally of his decision to leave, people
familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. Ally
spokeswoman Gina Proia confirmed the move on Friday and said he
is still at work transferring his responsibilities.
A former investment banker who has been head of corporate
debt and equity since January 2009, Pinkston is one of several
executives leaving the lender, which has delayed plans for an
IPO amid concerns about its Residential Capital mortgage unit
and choppy financial markets.
Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors known as GMAC
Financial Services, ran into trouble during the financial crisis
as its mortgage loans soured, forcing the government to inject
more than $17 billion into the company in 2008-2009. Ally has
said it has repaid the government $5.4 billion.
Laura Hall, who worked with Pinkston on the IPO and
strategic planning, is also about leave, while chief technology
and operations officer Cliff Skelton left in January, according
to Ally.
Pinkston's responsibilities are being transferred to Jeff
Brown, an executive vice president in charge of finance and
corporate planning, and his position will not be filled, Proia
said. She did not give a reason for his departure.
Pinkston has elected to pursue other career opportunities
after laying the groundwork for the IPO and working on other
initiatives over the past 5 years, a person familiar with his
thinking said.
U.S. Treasury, which owns 73.8 percent of Ally following its
bailout, declined to comment.
BUSINESS MODEL AT RISK
Recent executive departures come at a difficult time for
Ally, which is facing major challenges in most of its
businesses, including mortgages, auto lending as well as online
banking.
Ally's core auto lending business faces an uncertain future
as its preferred provider contracts with two top customers -
General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC - come
due over the next year. If the automakers turn to other lenders,
or develop their own finance arms, that would significantly cut
into Ally's business.
GM said on Thursday that it signed a "long-term partnership"
to offer dealer and consumer financing through Wells Fargo & Co
in GM's U.S. Western region. Chrysler,
meanwhile, is in talks with banks to create a financing joint
venture.
Ally's problems include getting dragged into a nationwide
furore over faulty housing foreclosures and the mishandling of
requests for loan modifications. In February, it was among five
big U.S. banks that agreed to a $25 billion settlement.
Under new financial rules, it faces increased scrutiny from
regulators and could potentially pay higher deposit insurance
fees. It also has higher capital costs than some of the big
banks it competes against such as JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Wells Fargo.
Ally is one of the large banks undergoing stress tests by
the U.S. Federal Reserve to see if they can maintain sufficient
capital reserves in an economic downturn. The Fed is expected to
disclose the results in March.
These challenges make it extremely tough to execute an IPO
any time soon, especially when IPO markets for financial stocks
remain sluggish, people familiar with the situation said.
Against this backdrop, Ally executives have had internal
discussions about whether they should instead sell the company,
excluding Residential Capital, the sources said. They added that
no decisions have been made and the company remains focused on
fixing the issues at ResCap first.
Ally is currently in talks to sell ResCap through a process
that could also involve a bankruptcy filing, the sources said.
"We continue to work through the issues related to the
mortgage business and that is a top priority," Proia said. "We
are also continuing to strengthen our leading auto finance
franchise and growing our direct banking business."