BRIEF-U.S. Treasury completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Treasury says completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock; Treasury sold 8.9 million shares & recovers about $218.7 million
* U.S. Treasury says Treasury now holds 66.2 million shares of common stock, or about 13.8 percent of Ally Financial
* U.S. Treasury says would continue to sell Ally common stock through a second pre-defined written trading plan Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.