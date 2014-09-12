版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Treasury completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury says completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock; Treasury sold 8.9 million shares & recovers about $218.7 million

* U.S. Treasury says Treasury now holds 66.2 million shares of common stock, or about 13.8 percent of Ally Financial

* U.S. Treasury says would continue to sell Ally common stock through a second pre-defined written trading plan Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐