BRIEF-U.S. Treasury completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury says completes first predefined written trading plan for Ally Financial common stock; Treasury sold 8.9 million shares & recovers about $218.7 million

* U.S. Treasury says Treasury now holds 66.2 million shares of common stock, or about 13.8 percent of Ally Financial

* U.S. Treasury says would continue to sell Ally common stock through a second pre-defined written trading plan