Ally picks auto finance chief to succeed retiring CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump pulls stocks higher, NZ dollar hits 11-mth low
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
NEW YORK Feb 2 Ally Financial Inc said on Monday that Jeffrey Brown, the company's head of dealer financial services, has been named chief executive, effective immediately.
Brown replaces Michael Carpenter, who had served as Ally's top boss since November 2009.
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05112017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Elec