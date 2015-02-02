版本:
Ally picks auto finance chief to succeed retiring CEO

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Feb 2 Ally Financial Inc said on Monday that Jeffrey Brown, the company's head of dealer financial services, has been named chief executive, effective immediately.

Brown replaces Michael Carpenter, who had served as Ally's top boss since November 2009.
