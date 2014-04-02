版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 04:30 BJT

U.S. Treasury says pay will not increase for Ally Financial CEO

WASHINGTON, April 2 The Obama administration is holding the total compensation unchanged this year for the head of bailed-out auto lender Ally Financial, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"The CEO compensation package payable by Ally Financial has not increased," the Treasury said in a statement, adding that the overall amount of compensation for the company's chief executive officer has been unchanged since 2010. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐