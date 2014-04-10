UPDATE 2-Ally Financial shares fall in debut as U.S. Treasury cuts stake

(Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
April 10 Shares of auto-lender Ally Financial
Inc fell as much as 3.8 percent in their market debut
on Thursday, taking the shine off the biggest U.S. IPO so far
this year as investor appetite for big stock offerings shows
signs of waning.
Ally also has issues of its own as it faces intensifying
competition, analysts said. The U.S. Treasury, which bailed out
the company during the 2008 financial crisis, also retains
millions of shares that will eventually flood into the market.
Ally's offering raised $2.38 billion for the Treasury,
giving the government a profit of $500 million so far on its
$17.2 billion investment in the company.
The Treasury now has a stake of 17.1 percent in Ally, down
from 36.8 percent before the IPO. This will fall to 14.1 percent
if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares on
behalf of the government.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were
the lead underwriters.
The offering of 95 million shares was priced at $25 each,
the low end of the expected price range of $25-$28. At the offer
price, Ally was valued at about $12 billion.
"Treasury will continue to evaluate exit strategies for its
remaining Ally investment ... as soon as practicable, and in a
way that maximizes taxpayer value," the department said in a
statement on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/mup48v)
Timing will be key. Analysts have said that investors are
becoming more selective after a flood of stock offerings this
year. In this week alone, more than a dozen companies have
either gone public or will make their market debuts by Friday,
marking the busiest week for IPOs since 2007.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank,
said the government's involvement in Ally remained a burden on
the company. "It is the last firm under the TARP program and
that has weighed on the stock," he said.
GM TROUBLES A RISK?
Ally, founded in 1919 as General Motors Acceptance Corp, was
a unit of General Motors Co until private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management bought a majority stake in 2006.
Ally is no longer GM's preferred lender, but still has a
strong relationship with the automaker - a potential risk as GM
deals with recalls and investigations related to an ignition
switch defect linked to several deadly crashes.
"It is certainly possible that its association with GM,
which is currently under some stress, has hurt them," Ablin
said.
GM customers and franchised dealers accounted for almost 70
percent of Ally's U.S. new vehicle consumer automotive financing
volume last year.
Ally also faces increasing competition from rivals such as
Santander Consumer USA Holding Inc, the U.S. auto-lending
unit of Spanish bank Santander SA.
New loans for cars extended by Ally fell 8 percent in the
fourth-quarter to $8.2 billion after it lost to Santander
Consumer its role as Chrysler's preferred lender.
Ally's lackluster debut follows that of hotel operator La
Quinta Holdings Inc, which traded most of Wednesday
around its listing price.
In contrast, offerings from small biotech companies and
cloud-based technology firms - which analysts say are easier to
price - have fared well this year.
Burned by bad mortgage loans made by subsidiary Residential
Capital (ResCap) during the housing bubble, Ally was thrown a
lifeline under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Since the bailout, the company has been focusing on repaying
the government by putting ResCap into bankruptcy, reducing
expensive debt and selling assets.
It has also been building up its direct banking operation,
Ally Bank, as it looks for cheaper funding.
Some analysts have expressed concern that Ally will make
riskier loans to make up for its slowing business as the
government loosens its grip on the company.
The bank provided about 41 percent of funding to Ally in
2013, up from 14 percent in 2008.
Ally initially filed for an IPO in March 2011, but delayed
its plans several times due to market conditions and due to its
exposure to fines over ResCap's mortgage lending.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC
and Cerberus Capital Management did not sell any shares in the
IPO. Third Point has a 9.5 percent stake in Ally, while Cerberus
has 8.6 percent.
Ally's shares were changing hands at $24.17 at midday, down
3.3 percent. More than 20 million shares had traded, making it
the heaviest traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
