CORRECTED-Ally Financial IPO to raise up to $2.66 bln

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
(Corrects headline to show that the IPO will raise up to $2.66 bln, not that Ally Financial will raise that amount)
March 27 Ally Financial Inc said it filed for an initial public offering in which the United States Department of the Treasury would sell 95 million of the company's shares, raising up to $2.66 billion.
The auto lender, owned in part by the U.S. government, said Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are lead underwriters for the offering. (link.reuters.com/qyd97v) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.