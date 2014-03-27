版本:
2014年 3月 27日

CORRECTED-Ally Financial IPO to raise up to $2.66 bln

(Corrects headline to show that the IPO will raise up to $2.66 bln, not that Ally Financial will raise that amount)

March 27 Ally Financial Inc said it filed for an initial public offering in which the United States Department of the Treasury would sell 95 million of the company's shares, raising up to $2.66 billion.

The auto lender, owned in part by the U.S. government, said Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are lead underwriters for the offering. (link.reuters.com/qyd97v) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
