After losing GM business, Ally looks to other automakers to grow

NEW YORK Jan 13 Ally Financial Inc
will overcome General Motors Co's decision to stop using
the lender for discounted leases on new cars by expanding
business with dealers for other automakers, a spokeswoman said
late Monday.
General Motors told Buick and GMC dealers on Jan. 9 that it
planned to replace Ally with its in-house financing arm, GM
Financial, for subsidized leases on its automobiles beginning in
February. The news was previously reported by Automotive News.
"GM Financial's expansion in leasing is consistent with
their parent's stated objective to grow," Ally spokeswoman Gina
Proia said in an email. "As [GM Financial] has grown, Ally has
continued to thrive and broaden its business, while still
supporting the GM dealer network."
Over the past two years, Ally lost exclusive agreements to
offer loans on new GM and Chrysler cars that the automakers
subsidized. It responded by working to increase its market share
among other brands, and in the third quarter the bank increased
its new car lending on non-GM and non-Chrysler vehicles by 54
percent from the same period in 2013.
Nevertheless, leases for new General Motors vehicles
accounted for nearly one-quarter of Ally's automotive finance
business in the third quarter.
"This is a negative development for Ally," Jefferies analyst
John Hecht said in a research report, though he added that he
was not changing his earnings estimates for the company since he
thought the bank could offset the loss through other carmakers.
Proia declined to comment on why Ally did not disclose the
loss of GM's subsidized leasing business to investors.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Marguerita Choy)