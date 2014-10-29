UPDATE 2-Ally Financial profit jumps on fewer expected loan losses

(Adds comments from Ally executives)
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Oct 29 Ally Financial Inc,
the second largest U.S. auto lender, posted a third-quarter
profit on Wednesday as it set aside less money to cover future
car loan defaults.
The bank believes its loan losses will be lower in the
future because U.S. unemployment has been falling fast, and Ally
has in recent months attracted a greater number of borrowers
with higher credit scores, finance chief Chris Halmy said on a
conference call.
Even as Ally set aside $109 million for future loan
defaults, 38 percent less than a year earlier, its delinquencies
and loan losses rose: 2.28 percent of borrowers were behind on
their payments, up from 2.10 percent in the same quarter last
year, and the company's loss rate rose to 0.93 percent from 0.82
percent.
"Our book is skewing a little bit towards the higher credit
quality, which will bring losses from a percentage basis really
down," Halmy said.
Subprime borrowers account for around 9 percent of the
company's loan portfolio, and Chief Executive Michael Carpenter
told Reuters in an interview that Ally has been investing in its
collections operation in order to minimize losses on those car
loans.
Ally made $11.8 billion in consumer auto loans in the third
quarter, up 23 percent from a year earlier. The increase was
driven by a record quarter in used car loans.
The bank's net income applicable to common shareholders rose
to $356 million, or 74 cents per share, from a loss of $109
million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had forecast that Ally would earn 41 cents a share
in the quarter, according to consensus estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues rose 14 percent to $1.3 billion from a year earlier
and the company decreased its borrowing costs by 0.50 percentage
points.
Ally shares were up one percent to $22.4.
Ally is one of the few big financial institutions that is
still partially owned by the U.S. government. Taxpayers injected
$17.2 billion into the lender during the financial crisis
because of its mounting losses from subprime mortgages.
Carpenter said on the investor conference call that Ally has
repaid all of that money plus another $1.1 billion in dividends
and interest payments. He had said previously that he expected
the Treasury to sell its remaning stake, which stood at around
11 percent at the end of the third quarter, before the end of
2014, but that forecast may have been too rosy.
"I had expected that we would be making more progress on
that front than we have or they have," Carpenter said.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andrew Hay)