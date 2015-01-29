UPDATE 1-Ally earnings rebound from large legal settlement

(Adds details on the performance of Ally's auto lending
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Jan 29 Ally Financial Inc,
the largest U.S. auto lender, reported on Thursday a substantial
rise in fourth-quarter profit thanks to a decrease in
litigation-related expenses.
Net income for common shareholders of the former in-house
financing arm of General Motors Co rose to $109 million,
or 23 cents per share, from a loss of $344 million, or 78 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Ally extended $9 billion in auto loans in the fourth
quarter, 10 percent more than a the same period a year ago but
24 percent less than the third quarter. Ally attributed the
decline from the prior quarter to seasonal variations as well as
a decrease in loans for GM vehicles that were subsidized by the
carmaker.
Despite the increase in lending, revenues from Ally's auto
finance business fell 5 percent to $767 million because of lower
gains from leasing.
The outlook for Ally's leasing business, a segment that
management has been focused on growing, became cloudy in early
January when GM said it would stop using the lender for
discounted leases on new cars. Leases for new GM
vehicles accounted for nearly one-quarter of Ally's auto finance
business in the third quarter.
Ally said on Thursday that it expects GM's decision to have
a minimal impact in 2015.
Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2013 were weighed down
because of a $98 million charge related to settlement the bank
reached that December with the U.S. Department of Justice and
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over discriminatory loan
pricing.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)