Near-record auto loans drive Ally profit higher

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 29 Ally Financial Inc reported a greater-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday as auto lending jumped 11 percent to the second-highest level in the company's history.
The auto lender made a profit of $323 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $927 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, in the same period of 2013. The company's year-ago results included a $1.6 billion charge related to a bankruptcy settlement involving its legacy mortgage unit. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility