Ally Financial's profit more than doubles on one-time gain

April 28 Ally Financial Inc, the
largest U.S. auto lender, reported a quarterly profit that more
than doubled, helped by a one-time after-tax gain of about $400
million, related to a stake sale in its joint venture with a
Chinese auto lender.
Net income rose to $576 million, or $1.06 per share, for the
first quarter ended March 31, from $227 million, or 33 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Ally completed the sale of its 40 percent interest in the
joint venture to General Motors Co for $1 billion in
January.
Excluding repositioning items, Ally, the former in-house
financing arm of GM, reported core pre-tax income of $490
million, up from $339 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)