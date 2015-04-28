Ally Financial's profit more than doubles on one-time gain

April 28 Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a one-time after-tax gain of about $400 million, related to a stake sale in its joint venture with a Chinese auto lender.

Net income rose to $576 million, or $1.06 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $227 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ally completed the sale of its 40 percent interest in the joint venture to General Motors Co for $1 billion in January.

Excluding repositioning items, Ally, the former in-house financing arm of GM, reported core pre-tax income of $490 million, up from $339 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)