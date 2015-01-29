Ally CEO: 'Complete garbage' to compare mortgage and auto booms

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 Ally Financial Inc
Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said on Thursday that the
growth of subprime auto lending over the past few years did not
pose a systemic risk to the broader financial system.
"There's a thesis out there that subprime auto is the next
subprime mortgage crisis," Carpenter told Reuters in an
interview. "We think that is complete garbage," he added.
Auto loans made to borrowers with credit scores under 660,
considered by many in the industry to be the dividing line
between prime and subprime, have been growing briskly. There
were over $24 billion of such loans outstanding in the third
quarter of 2014, 19 percent more than in the third quarter of
2012, according to Experian Automotive.
Ally is one of several auto lenders that have received
subpoenas in recent months from the U.S. Department of Justice
requesting information around subprime auto finance and
securitization practices.
"There's a lot of fishing going on because of the analogies
or theoretical analogies with subprime mortgage crisis and it's
a lot of digging around to see what people can find," Carpenter
said of the investigations.
One focus of the Justice Department's inquiry is whether
there was appropriate disclosure made to investors about the
quality of securities that are backed by auto loans. Fraudulent
disclosures to investors in mortgage bonds were the main issue
in the Department's investigation of Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc that resulted in nearly $24
billion in settlements in 2014.
Carpenter said a crucial difference between subprime
mortgage bonds and subprime auto bonds is that the latter are
still performing well and have not cost investors any money.
"We've shared our analysis with our regulators and I don't
think anybody seriously believes" that the two asset classes are
analogous.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)