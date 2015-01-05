Ally Financial sells stake in Chinese joint venture to GM

NEW YORK Jan 5 Ally Financial Inc said on Monday that it completed the sale of its stake in a joint venture with a Chinese auto lender to General Motors Co for $1 billion.

Ally, the largest U.S. auto lender and former in-house financing arm of GM, expects the sale of its 40 percent interest in SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Company Limited to boost first-quarter profits by around $400 million after taxes.

(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)