Ally Financial sells stake in Chinese joint venture to GM

BRIEF-Datatrak International reports Q1 revenue $1.953 million
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
NEW YORK Jan 5 Ally Financial Inc said on Monday that it completed the sale of its stake in a joint venture with a Chinese auto lender to General Motors Co for $1 billion.
Ally, the largest U.S. auto lender and former in-house financing arm of GM, expects the sale of its 40 percent interest in SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Company Limited to boost first-quarter profits by around $400 million after taxes.
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results