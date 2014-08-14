版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Treasury says Ally stock sale to be part of 'predefined written trading plan'

Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury says Ally stock sale will be carried out as stipulated in its 'predefined written trading plan' Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)
