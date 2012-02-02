CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Ally Financial posts Q4 loss on mortgage charge

Feb 2 Ally Financial Inc, an auto and
mortgage lender majority owned by the U.S. government, posted a
preliminary fourth-quarter loss as it took a charge related to
the settlement of foreclosure abuses.
Ally, formerly known as GMAC Financial Services, reported
its second straight quarterly loss of $250 million, compared
with a profit of $79 million a year earlier.
Last week, the company said it recorded a $270 million
charge to cover expected regulatory penalties levied against its
Residential Capital mortgage subsidiary.
State and federal officials are close to a pact with large
U.S. banks over mortgage abuses, with states facing an
end-of-the-week deadline to decide whether they will sign on,
people close to the talks have said. Ally is the latest bank to
set aside reserves to cover the cost of an agreement.
The banks in the talks, in addition to Ally, are Bank of
America, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Citigroup Inc.
Bad mortgage loans forced the U.S. Treasury to pour $17.2
billion into Ally during the financial crisis. It has recovered
some of that money through repayments and dividends and
continues to hold a 73.8 percent stake in the former lending arm
of automaker General Motors.
The company, which has been trying to turn around its
business with a focus on used-car loans and banking, said
leasing and other automotive lending rose 27 percent in the
United States.
"The charge taken to address foreclosure-related issues
offset profitable performance in the global automotive services
operation," Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said in a
statement.
Ally's mortgage operations posted a loss of $32 million in
the quarter, excluding the charge, and have been a drag on the
company's profit and its plans to go public.
Last year, uncertainty about the company's exposure to
problems at its ResCap unit and global market turmoil had
delayed an expected $6 billion IPO.
ResCap, which is named in numerous lawsuits and is currently
seeking waivers to offset a covenant breach caused by the
charge, could not count on "unlimited support" Ally had said and
described potential consequences of placing the unit under
bankruptcy protection.