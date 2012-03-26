Elliott urges Ally against ResCap bankruptcy

* Elliott says Ally should sell core assets -letter
* Elliott says ResCap bankruptcy will trigger lawsuits
* ResCap bankruptcy to take several more weeks -sources
* Buffett's Berkshire a significant ResCap creditor -sources
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, March 26 Hedge fund Elliott
Management sent a letter to Ally Financial's board last week
saying a bankruptcy filing for its mortgage subsidiary would
trigger a protracted legal battle against the lender and make
its proposed public offering "nearly impossible" for several
years.
The New York-based hedge fund, which is one of Ally's
largest shareholders, said the bailed-out lender should pursue
an out-of-court debt exchange for Residential Capital and sell
its core assets to a financial institution, according to a March
22 letter sent to Ally's board, a copy of which was reviewed by
Reuters.
"The fact remains that addressing the risks in the
mortgage business is the key to successfully pursing any and all
future strategies to best position the company to return value
to its shareholders and that is our highest priority," an Ally
spokeswoman said.
Elliott and U.S. Treasury declined to comment.
Elliott has 2.3 percent of the common stock of Ally, the
former lending arm of General Motors Co previously known
as GMAC, according to the letter.
The U.S. Treasury owns a 73.8 percent stake after its
bailout of the lender during the financial crisis, while GM and
its trust have 9.9 percent and Cerberus Capital Management
owns 8.9 percent.
The letter from Elliott comes as Ally is readying a ResCap
bankruptcy in coming months, according to people familiar with
the matter, in an effort to distance itself from the troubled
mortgage business and put its stalled IPO back on track.
Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter has
stressed that ResCap does not have unlimited support from the
parent company and is considered a separate legal entity with
its own board.
But ResCap creditors believe Ally and ResCap are one and the
same, and a bankruptcy filing for ResCap would throw Ally itself
into a costly legal battle over loss claims on risky
mortgage-backed securities sold by the unit.
"We believe the board greatly overestimates its chances of
successfully managing a clean and efficient process in
bankruptcy," the Elliott letter said.
"A large, complex bankruptcy with multitudes of contentious
litigation would likely foreclose the possibility of an IPO or
sale of the assets or equity of Ally for at least 2 years," it
said.
BANKRUPTCY NOT IMMINENT
Ally is in talks to sell ResCap to Fortress Investment Group
LLC through a bankruptcy process, people familiar with
the matter have said. That means a deal would become the
so-called stalking horse bid in a subsequent auction overseen by
the bankruptcy court, where other bidders would have a chance to
come in with counterbids.
A ResCap filing is not iminent and will take at least
several more weeks to finalize, the sources said, adding that it
will slip beyond the end of March timeframe when ResCap faces
financing and liquidity deadlines.
But there is pressure to get a filing completed before
mid-May, when ResCap faces a maturity on unsecured notes, the
sources said.
The negotiations with Fortress about selling ResCap are
still ongoing, while several government agencies including the
U.S. Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would need to
sign off on bankruptcy plans, the sources said.
Ally and ResCap prefer to work out a pre-arranged
bankruptcy, under which the company reaches settlements with key
creditors before a filing, the sources said.
But the filing is expected to fall short of a
typical pre-packaged bankruptcy, the sources said, noting that
it remains almost impossible to settle loss claims related to
the loans ResCap originated and sold before the housing market
collapse in a short timeframe.
Law firm White & Case, which announced in January it
represents some ResCap secured bondholders, is currently
representing investors who hold more than 45 percent of junior
secured notes at ResCap, the sources said.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has
another 45 percent of the junior secured notes and also holds a
significant portion of ResCap unsecured notes that mature in
May, they said.
ResCap is expected to have parallel discussions with these
two main bondholder groups to reach settlements, the sources
said.
Ally ran into trouble during the financial crisis as its
mortgage loans soured, forcing the government to inject more
than $17 billion in 2008-2009 to keep the company afloat. Ally
said it has since repaid $5.4 billion.
Last year, the lender shelved plans for an IPO aimed at
repaying the government as problems mounted at ResCap and market
conditions deteriorated in the wake of the European debt crisis.