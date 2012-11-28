版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 06:04 BJT

New Issue- Ally Financial sells $500 mln in notes

Nov 28 Ally Financial Inc on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Ally US LLC, IB Finance Holding
Co, LLC and GMAC Continental Corp.
   Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2016   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.445   FIRST PAY   07/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 3.313 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 297.3 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐