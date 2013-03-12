Ocwen to acquire Ally mortgage servicing rights

NEW YORK, March 12 Ally Bank, the banking
subsidiary of Ally Financial, is selling the majority of its
mortgage servicing rights portfolio to Ocwen Financial Corp
for $585 million, the bank said on Tuesday.
The deal will help Ally, the bailed-out auto lender that is
74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, raise money to pay back
taxpayers.
Under the deal, Ocwen will have the right to collect
payments on $90 billion of loans, the bank said. As part of the
agreement, Ally has the right to sell its remaining mortgage
servicing rights portfolio, which is in excess of $30 billion,
to Ocwen.
For Ocwen, the purchase will further fuel its explosive
growth. The company's servicing portfolio has increased in size
by more than six times since 2009, according to Compass Point
Research & Trading.
Reuters reported that Ocwen was in the lead to by Ally's MSR
portfolio earlier this year.