UPDATE 1-Ocwen to acquire Ally mortgage servicing rights

By Jessica Toonkel and Rick Rothacker
March 12 The banking unit of Ally Financial, the
bailed-out auto lender that is 74 percent-owned by the U.S.
government, is selling the majority of its mortgage servicing
rights portfolio to Ocwen Financial Corp for $585
million, Ally said on Tuesday.
Ally Bank said the deal will help it reduce mortgage risk
and refocus on its Internet banking and auto finance operations.
The lender was previously known as GMAC, and was once the
in-house lending arm of General Motors Co..
"Successfully achieving these goals will enable Ally to be
in the best position to repay the taxpayer," Ally spokeswoman
Gina Proia said.
For Ocwen, the purchase will further fuel its explosive
growth. The company's servicing portfolio has increased in size
by more than six times since 2009, according to Compass Point
Research & Trading.
Under the deal, Ocwen will have the right to collect
payments on $90 billion of loans, the bank said. As part of the
agreement, Ally has the right to sell its remaining mortgage
servicing rights portfolio, which is in excess of $30 billion,
to Ocwen.
Ally said it has received interest in the remaining
portfolio from other financial institutions and is considering
its options. Proia declined to comment on potential bidders.
Reuters had previously reported that Ocwen was in the lead
to buy Ally's MSR portfolio. Barclays
advised Ally on the deal.
The MSR sale is the latest effort by Ally to restructure a
company that needed a series of bailouts during the financial
crisis due to ballooning mortgage losses. The lender's
Residential Capital mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy in May
2012, and last year Ally reached agreements to sell off its
international operations.
Last week, the Federal Reserve's annual stress test of large
banks found Ally was the only one of 18 that would not have
stayed above a minimum capital ratio in a hypothetical severe
economic downturn. Ally has disputed the Fed's analysis.