UPDATE 1-Ally mulls bankruptcy for ResCap unit-WSJ

BRIEF-HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9% passive stake in Twitter
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
Nov 8 Ally Financial Inc GKM.N, the U.S. auto and mortgage lender, is considering putting its Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) mortgage-lending unit into bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.
Law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Evercore Partners Inc are advising Ally on a possible restructuring of money-losing ResCap, though a final decision had not been made, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
ResCap is being advised by law firm Morrison Foerster, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Investment bank Centerview Partners LLP is also advising it, media reports have said.
"This is speculation and we are not going to engage in speculation," Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia said in an e-mail.
Representatives for Kirkland, Evercore and Centerview were not immediately available for comment. Morrison declined to comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown, Joseph Ax and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Gary Hill and Carol Bishopric)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Chicago Stock Exchange has proposed a new speed bump that certain traders could bypass if they agree to strict trading obligations on the exchange aimed at making it easier for others to buy and sell stocks, according to a regulatory filing.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 percent passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkBxab] Further company coverage: