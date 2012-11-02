Auto lender Ally Financial swings to profit on strong demand

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, swung to a third-quarter profit, helped by strong auto-lending revenue.
The Detroit-based lender said it earned $384 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $210 million a year earlier.
Ally, previously known as GMAC Financial, was once the auto lending arm of what is now General Motors Co.
The company received $17 billion in bailouts from the U.S. government during the financial crisis and has been selling assets to repay the money.
Earlier this month, it agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion..
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei