版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Ally Financial repays U.S. treasury $5.9 bln

Nov 20 Ally Financial Inc : * Completes private placement and repays U.S. treasury $5.9 billion * Says completed a private placement of 216,667 shares of Ally common stock for

an aggregate price of about $1.3 billion * Says more than 70 percent of investment returned to the U.S. taxpayer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
