BRIEF-ResCap examiner delays report to May 13, amid progress in mediation

May 10 Ally Financial Inc : * Residential capital bankruptcy examiner to delay release of his report to may

13 from may 10 -- source * Delay in release of report to allow more time for mediation -- source * Lawyer for rescap examiner says "progress is being made" in bankruptcy

mediation -- court filing * Lawyer for rescap examiner says hopes extra time will result in consensual

resolution * Lawyer for rescap examiner says examiner's report now expected to be filed

the afternoon of may 13