BRIEF-Ally CEO says subprime auto is not the next crisis

Jan 29 Ally Financial Inc CEO Michael Carpenter said in a Thursday interview with Reuters: * The idea that subprime auto is the next subprime mortgage crisis is "complete garbage" * For Ally, there are no similarities with subprime auto and subprime mortgage crisis
