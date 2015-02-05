版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Ally looks to ramp up subprime auto loans -CEO

Feb 5 Ally Financial Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Brown said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday: * Ally probably has not taken enough credit risk in auto loans in recent years * Ally has underachieved against board's targets for subprime and nonprime auto lending * Look for subprime auto to account for 12 to 15 percent of overall lending versus 9 percent in Q4 2014 * Ally is looking at opportunities in used car lending, expansion in other retail products * There is at least another $100 million in cost savings over next two years * "Disappointed" with recent performance of the stock price * CCAR process should not be affected by recent appointment as CEO * Floorplan financing is where Ally faces the most competition
