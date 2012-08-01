UPDATE 3-Ally Financial posts loss on bankruptcy-related charge

* Second quarter loss $898 mln vs $113 mln year ago profit
* ResCap mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy in May
* $1.2 bln charge included $750 mln settlement with ResCap
By Rick Rothacker
Aug 1 Ally Financial Inc, the auto
lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, posted a
second-quarter loss after taking a $1.2 billion charge related
to its now-bankrupt mortgage subsidiary.
The results reflect just how hard a job Chief Executive
Michael Carpenter has as he tries to help the government get as
much of its $17 billion investment back as possible. He is
trying to return Ally to profitability by focusing on its main
businesses such as U.S. auto lending and Internet banking, and
shedding other operations.
But even the bank's main units are under pressure. Its North
American auto lending business boosted profit 13 percent to $631
million, but those gains came from cost cutting and revenue
fell.
Meanwhile, Ally's discarded mortgage business continues to
be a problem, although the bank hopes it has cauterized the
wound. Ally put its Residential Capital unit into bankruptcy on
May 14. It wrote down its $442 million equity investment in
ResCap to zero and paid $750 million for a proposed settlement
with ResCap that releases Ally from possible legal claims
Ally said that, overall, it lost $898 million in the second
quarter after the previously disclosed $1.2 billion charge.
ResCap's filing is meant to protect the parent company from
mortgage liabilities that have weighed it down since the U.S.
housing bust.
Excluding the charge and ResCap's losses prior to May 14,
Ally said it would have posted a profit of $533 million in the
second quarter, down from $576 million a year ago.
As part of efforts to focus on its main businesses, the
Detroit-based lender said in May that it plans to sell its
international operations. Last week, it received offers from
nearly 30 bidders, Carpenter said in a conference call with
analysts. Ally expects to complete the sales, which include
Canadian and European auto operations, and a Mexican insurance
subsidiary, by the year-end, he said.
There were bright spots in the release. U.S. consumer auto
loans rose 11 percent from a year ago to $10.5 billion, the
second highest quarter in five years.
Ally, previously known as GMAC, was once the auto lending
arm of what is now General Motors Co, but has worked to
become less dependent on its former parent. The lender makes
loans for other manufacturers and works directly with dealers.
Ally has preferred lending arrangements with GM and Chrysler
Group LLC that expire next year in which the carmakers
subsidize zero-interest rate loans. Those loans comprised 25
percent of U.S. consumer originations in the second quarter,
down from 36 percent in the third quarter of 2010.
"They no longer define us," Carpenter said of the
manufacturers. "We feel we are very well positioned with
whatever happens when these agreements with Chrysler and GM
expire."
Since receiving $17 billion in government bailouts, Ally has
paid the Treasury $5.7 billion, including preferred stock
dividends, interest payments and proceeds from the sale of
Ally's preferred securities. The Federal Reserve will need to
weigh in on how much more the bank can pay back after the sale
of its international operations, Carpenter said.
In June, Ally resubmitted its capital plan to the Fed after
it was one of the few institutions to fail a stress test
designed to make sure large U.S. banks would have sufficient
capital to weather a severe recession. Ally's latest plan
includes the impact of the ResCap bankruptcy but not the planned
sale of its international operations, Carpenter said.
BANKRUPTCY AUCTION SET FOR OCTOBER
The ResCap bankruptcy has been playing out in a New York
courtroom. A judge in June approved Nationstar Mortgage Holdings
Inc as the opening bidder for ResCap's mortgage
origination and servicing business, beating an offer from Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Berkshire will be the opening bidder for a ResCap loan
portfolio. Bids for both the loans and the servicing platform
are due on Oct. 19 and an auction is set for Oct. 23. A
bankruptcy court hearing at which the judge would rule on the
sales is set for Nov. 5.
ResCap is still operating while in bankruptcy, and customers
are still expected to make payments. Ally also has an ongoing
mortgage business, which made a $110 million profit in the
quarter, an improvement from a $25 million loss a year ago.
Ally offers mortgages through a limited number of brokers
and buys some loans from smaller banks but doesn't make loans
directly to consumers. "We are evaluating options with respect
to the future of Ally's mortgage origination business,"
spokeswoman Gina Proia said.
Chief Financial Officer James Mackey said in the conference
call that Ally could sell its remaining mortgage servicing
rights - an asset that comes from the right to collect mortgage
payments - in the future.