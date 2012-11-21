Ally to sell Europe, Latin America operations to GM

Nov 21 Ally Financial said it will sell its
Europe and Latin America operations to a unit of General Motors
Co for about $4.2 billion.
Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government,
announced in May a plan to sell its international operations in
a bid to speed up repayment of taxpayer money.
Ally agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit
business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion
and its Mexican insurance unit to ACE Ltd for $865
million last month.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Ally was nearing a
deal to sell its Europe and Latin America operations, with GM
emerging as the leading bidder.