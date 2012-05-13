Ally Financial's mortgage unit nears bankruptcy-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 13 Ally Financial Inc's
Residential Capital unit is nearing a bankruptcy filing, sources
familiar with the situation said on Sunday, in a move that could
help the taxpayer-owned auto lender to shed its troubled
mortgage business but also spur drawn-out legal fights.
The board of ResCap is scheduled to meet later on Sunday and
a pre-arranged bankruptcy filing, where Ally has the support of
some creditors to its plan but not all, is expected to follow
soon after, the sources said.
Under the plan, Fortress Investment Group is
expected to make an opening bid of more than $2 billion,
including debt, to buy certain ResCap assets, while Ally would
buy the rest, in a bid to turn all ResCap assets into cash, a
source said.
Barclays Plc on its own is arranging a $1.45
billion debtor-in-possession financing for operations during the
bankruptcy, sources have said. A big chunk of that facility is
expected to be sold to investors by the time it is announced, a
source said.
Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia and Fortress spokesman Gordon
Runte declined to comment. Barclays was not immediately
available for a comment on Sunday, but had earlier declined to
comment on the DIP loan.
Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors Corp,
has been besieged in the past few years by losses in its
Residential Capital mortgage unit, which was once a major
subprime lender and profit engine.
A bankruptcy of ResCap would clear the path for Ally,
formerly known as GMAC, to focus on its main auto lending
business and to put together a plan to pay back U.S. taxpayers.
The U.S Treasury injected $17 billion into the lender during the
financial crisis and now owns nearly 74 percent of the company.
Ally owes the government about $12 billion, counting dividend
payments by the lender and sale of some securities by the
Treasury.
The filling would come as pressure increases on Ally to
repay that money and problems at ResCap become increasingly
unmanageable, sources have said. The Obama administration is
trying to show recoveries from crisis-era bailouts before the
presidential election in November, and government officials are
loath to let Ally become a black mark on the auto industry
restructuring.
In filing for bankruptcy, ResCap would also become a rare
example of a subsidiary of a bank holding company to do so. As a
result, other banks with intractable mortgage problems, such as
Bank of America Corp, would be closely watching how the
company deals with regulators and creditors and manages the
bankruptcy process.
Ally is the fifth-largest mortgage servicer in the United
States and the country's 10th largest originator of home loans,
according to the latest data from Inside Mortgage Finance. All
of Ally's mortgage servicing -- the collecting of payments and
the handling of defaults -- falls under GMAC Mortgage, which is
a subsidiary of ResCap.
DETAILS IN THE FILING
Last week, sources said Ally had reached general agreement
with ResCap bondholders to speed up the bankruptcy process and
make it less contentious.
The company had been negotiating with bondholders who hold
more than 45 percent of junior secured notes at ResCap.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds
another 45 percent of the junior secured notes and holds a
significant portion of ResCap's unsecured notes that mature in
May, sources have said previously.
ResCap's bankruptcy could still be litigious. The company
faces more than 20 lawsuits from individual states related to
mortgage-backed securities and at least one other suit from
regulators. In addition, there is also the possibility that
ResCap creditors may file a fraudulent conveyance lawsuit about
an asset that was transferred from ResCap to Ally. Another
potential legal tussle could emerge if creditors decide to reach
beyond ResCap to Ally Financial for assets.
Ally has said a ResCap bankruptcy filing could lead to
significant charges and lawsuits. It has said it estimates that
losses at the time of a filing could range from $400 million to
$1.25 billion.
A key issue for Ally in a ResCap bankruptcy will be whether
the mortgage unit is considered to be a separate entity,
protecting the parent from its subsidiary's liabilities.
Management is confident that ResCap is considered distinct
because it has its own board with independent members and uses
its own advisers for transactions with its parent, a person
close to the company has said.
Tom Marano, a former Cerberus Capital Management and Bear
Stearns & Co executive, has served as chairman and CEO of ResCap
since 2008. ResCap has a seven-member board, including four
independent directors.
The unit still faces unknown claims related to
mortgage-backed securities sold to investors. In a filing in
April, Ally said ResCap could face liabilities of up to $4
billion, which the mortgage unit would have limited ability to
pay.
Ally has tried to get rid of ResCap several times over the
last few years.
In 2009, for example, the company debated bankruptcy but
then-CEO Alvaro de Molina deemed the move too risky. Current CEO
Michael Carpenter, a former Citigroup Inc executive who
replaced de Molina in November 2009, tried to sell ResCap in
2010, but bidders wanted Ally to retain the mortgage unit's
liabilities.
In the meantime, problems for the mortgage industry have
mounted. In autumn 2010, Ally became the first lender to report
problems with its handling of foreclosure documents, leading to
a $25 billion settlement this year with Ally and four other
lenders over so-called robo-signing. Lawsuits over
mortgage-backed securities have also piled up.
Ally does not have publicly traded shares, but has
stockholders. Besides the U.S. Treasury, a trust for GM holds
9.9 percent and Cerberus owns 8.7 percent.
Cerberus led a consortium that took a majority stake in GMAC
in 2006, but its investment was winnowed by the government
bailouts.