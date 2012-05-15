UPDATE 2-Ally to keep U.S. auto loans after ResCap filing

* Has announced plan to sell international businesses
* Ally has multiple ways to pay U.S. Treasury -CEO
* ResCap gets court approvals to keep operating
By Rick Rothacker and Caroline Humer
May 15 Ally Financial is "absolutely not"
looking to sell its core U.S auto lending business as it seeks
ways to pay back $12 billion it owes to U.S. taxpayers after a
government-funded bailout during the financial crisis, the
company's CEO said Tuesday.
Ally, the former in-house financing arm for General Motors
Co once known as GMAC, on Monday announced plans to sell
some international operations at the same time that its
Residential Capital mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy
protection.
ResCap, as the mortgage unit is called, received court
approvals at a Tuesday hearing in New York that will allow it to
stay in business while in bankruptcy. Under its bankruptcy plan,
ResCap will be able to preserve its mortgage servicing
operations and other assets pending their planned sales.
At the same time, the bankruptcy judge overseeing the
hearing raised questions about the mortgage lender's plans to
halt all home equity loans to its retail customers while in
Chapter 11. ResCap attorney Lorenzo Marinuzzi said in court that
the company cannot afford the possible total payout of $400
million if the outstanding home equity lines were drawn down.
"My concern is that you are dealing with retail borrowers
all over the country in a way that will cause consternation and
confusion, and I think that they should know more than that they
are out of luck," said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck.
Peck said that ResCap, once a major subprime lender and
profit generator for Ally, must submit to the court a copy of
the letter it plans to send to customers about their credit
lines. He also said the company must provide customers with
details about their rights in bankruptcy.
RESCAP ISSUES
The ResCap bankruptcy and planned sale of some international
assets will give Ally flexibility to find ways to repay the $12
billion in U.S. government bailout money, CEO Michael Carpenter
told analysts on a conference call.
Ally could still pursue an initial public stock offering,
find private-equity firms to buy out the U.S. Treasury's stake,
release capital or pursue acquisitions, Carpenter said.
"We will have created optionality and opportunity as a
result of these steps," he said.
Detroit-based Ally last year filed for an IPO, but shelved
those plans after its mortgage woes mounted and the European
debt crisis roiled markets. That has led to speculation that the
company might have to sell itself as a whole or in pieces to pay
back taxpayers.
Ally has repaid about one-third of the $17 billion it
received from the U.S. government and expects to return another
third after selling its international auto, banking and
insurance operations. Ally's recovery from the financial crisis
has been dogged by losses and lawsuits tied to ResCap.
Earlier this year, ResCap and Ally were part of a settlement
with state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice
regarding allegations that its employees "robo-signed"
foreclosure documents without proper reviews.
On Tuesday, ResCap received court approval to continue with
41,000 pending foreclosures.
SEPARATE ENTITIES
As part of the bankruptcy filing, Ally reached a $750
million settlement with ResCap that executives said will release
the parent company from mortgage-backed securities lawsuits.
Carpenter emphasized that Ally and ResCap are separate
entities, a potentially key issue during the bankruptcy.
"We believe the liabilities of ResCap do not penetrate to
Ally," he said. "The purpose of the payment we are making is not
because these claims concern us but frankly to put the whole
issue behind us."
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, which is
majority-owned by Fortress Investment Group LLC, struck
a deal to buy mortgage-servicing and related assets from ResCap
for about $2.4 billion, including debt, in bankruptcy.
Ally also agreed to bid $1.6 billion for a portfolio of
ResCap-owned mortgages. Carpenter said it is likely that Ally
will be outbid.
As part of the bankruptcy plan, Ally's banking subsidiary
has also agreed to negotiate the potential sale of its mortgage
servicing rights in conjunction with ResCap's other asset sales.
Ally Bank's mortgage servicing rights - the right to collect
payments from borrowers - were valued at $1.3 billion at the end
of the first quarter.