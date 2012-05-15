UPDATE 2-Ally to keep U.S. auto loans after ResCap filing

* Has announced plan to sell international businesses

* Ally has multiple ways to pay U.S. Treasury -CEO

* ResCap gets court approvals to keep operating

By Rick Rothacker and Caroline Humer

May 15 Ally Financial is "absolutely not" looking to sell its core U.S auto lending business as it seeks ways to pay back $12 billion it owes to U.S. taxpayers after a government-funded bailout during the financial crisis, the company's CEO said Tuesday.

Ally, the former in-house financing arm for General Motors Co once known as GMAC, on Monday announced plans to sell some international operations at the same time that its Residential Capital mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy protection.

ResCap, as the mortgage unit is called, received court approvals at a Tuesday hearing in New York that will allow it to stay in business while in bankruptcy. Under its bankruptcy plan, ResCap will be able to preserve its mortgage servicing operations and other assets pending their planned sales.

At the same time, the bankruptcy judge overseeing the hearing raised questions about the mortgage lender's plans to halt all home equity loans to its retail customers while in Chapter 11. ResCap attorney Lorenzo Marinuzzi said in court that the company cannot afford the possible total payout of $400 million if the outstanding home equity lines were drawn down.

"My concern is that you are dealing with retail borrowers all over the country in a way that will cause consternation and confusion, and I think that they should know more than that they are out of luck," said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck.

Peck said that ResCap, once a major subprime lender and profit generator for Ally, must submit to the court a copy of the letter it plans to send to customers about their credit lines. He also said the company must provide customers with details about their rights in bankruptcy.

RESCAP ISSUES

The ResCap bankruptcy and planned sale of some international assets will give Ally flexibility to find ways to repay the $12 billion in U.S. government bailout money, CEO Michael Carpenter told analysts on a conference call.

Ally could still pursue an initial public stock offering, find private-equity firms to buy out the U.S. Treasury's stake, release capital or pursue acquisitions, Carpenter said.

"We will have created optionality and opportunity as a result of these steps," he said.

Detroit-based Ally last year filed for an IPO, but shelved those plans after its mortgage woes mounted and the European debt crisis roiled markets. That has led to speculation that the company might have to sell itself as a whole or in pieces to pay back taxpayers.

Ally has repaid about one-third of the $17 billion it received from the U.S. government and expects to return another third after selling its international auto, banking and insurance operations. Ally's recovery from the financial crisis has been dogged by losses and lawsuits tied to ResCap.

Earlier this year, ResCap and Ally were part of a settlement with state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding allegations that its employees "robo-signed" foreclosure documents without proper reviews.

On Tuesday, ResCap received court approval to continue with 41,000 pending foreclosures.

SEPARATE ENTITIES

As part of the bankruptcy filing, Ally reached a $750 million settlement with ResCap that executives said will release the parent company from mortgage-backed securities lawsuits.

Carpenter emphasized that Ally and ResCap are separate entities, a potentially key issue during the bankruptcy.

"We believe the liabilities of ResCap do not penetrate to Ally," he said. "The purpose of the payment we are making is not because these claims concern us but frankly to put the whole issue behind us."

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, which is majority-owned by Fortress Investment Group LLC, struck a deal to buy mortgage-servicing and related assets from ResCap for about $2.4 billion, including debt, in bankruptcy.

Ally also agreed to bid $1.6 billion for a portfolio of ResCap-owned mortgages. Carpenter said it is likely that Ally will be outbid.

As part of the bankruptcy plan, Ally's banking subsidiary has also agreed to negotiate the potential sale of its mortgage servicing rights in conjunction with ResCap's other asset sales. Ally Bank's mortgage servicing rights - the right to collect payments from borrowers - were valued at $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter.