Ally Financial IPO priced at $25 per share-underwriter

April 9 Ally Financial Inc's initial
public offering has been priced at $25 per share, an underwriter
said, valuing the bailed-out auto lender at about $12.04
billion.
Ally's IPO raised $2.38 billion, after the offering of 95
million shares was priced at the low end of its expected range.
The company previously said it expected to price its offering at
between $25-$28 per share.
The US Department of Treasury is offering all the shares of
Ally.
Shares of the Detroit-based auto lender, which are expected
to start trading on Thursday, will be listed on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALLY."
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)