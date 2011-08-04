Ally delays IPO plans to September -sources

NEW YORK Aug 4 Ally Financial has delayed its $6 billion initial public offering until at least September as plunging stock markets dashed the auto and mortgage lender's hopes to launch an offering this summer, sources familiar with the situation said.

The company, which is planning an IPO of common and convertible securities, was hoping at one point to launch the offering in June. When the deal was delayed in June, sources said the IPO could come in late July or early August, or after the September U.S. Labor Day holiday.[ID:nN09285068]

Ally Financial is majority owned by the U.S. government. Bad mortgage loans forced the U.S. Treasury to pour $17.2 billion into Ally during the financial crisis. It has recovered some of that money through repayments and dividends and continues to hold a 73.8 percent stake in Ally, formerly known as GMAC. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)