Ally Financial turns down Lion Point request to explore alternatives

Jan 4 Ally Financial Inc, the largest
U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two
board director nominees of Lion Point Capital, but turned down
the hedge fund's request for it to explore strategic
alternatives.
"Although we are troubled by Lion Point's tactics, our
fundamental disagreement is with Lion Point's clear agenda to
force a sale of Ally," Ally Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in a
statement.
Ally said it had concluded that stockholder value would not
be enhanced by the creation of a committee to explore strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale. Its business and
financial fundamentals and prospects are strong, Ally added.
Lion Point did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flahery in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)