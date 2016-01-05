UPDATE 1-Ally Financial turns down Lion Point request to explore alternatives

(Adds background on Ally performance, shareholder meeting)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 4 Ally Financial Inc, the largest
U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two
board director nominees of Lion Point Capital but turned down
the hedge fund's request for it to explore strategic
alternatives.
Were the two sides to fail to reach an agreement, Ally could
become one of this year's most prominent proxy contents, led by
Lion Point, a little-known investment fund founded by former
Elliott Management Corp portfolio manager Didric Cederholm.
"Although we are troubled by Lion Point's tactics, our
fundamental disagreement is with Lion Point's clear agenda to
force a sale of Ally," Ally Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in a
statement.
Ally said it had concluded that stockholder value would not
be enhanced by the creation of a committee to explore strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale. Its business and
financial fundamentals and prospects are strong, Ally added.
Lion Point did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Ally's annual meeting is scheduled for May 3, and the
deadline for shareholders to submit nominations to the board
expires on Monday.
Though Ally and Lion Point have had at least one telephone
conversation since the latter sent a letter with its demands on
Dec. 23, the two sides had not reached an agreement as of Monday
evening.
In October, Ally reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly
profit after it lost an exclusive leasing agreement with its
former parent, General Motors Co.
Later that month, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC
disclosed it had sold its position in Ally. Ally's stock is down
about 20 percent over the last year.
The company has been trying to boost its market share by
financing cars made by Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd after General Motors replaced Ally as the exclusive
lessor for Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles last February.
(Reporting by Michael Flahery in New York; Additional reporting
by Mike Stone; Editing by Bill Rigby and Tom Brown)