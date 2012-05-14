UPDATE 1-Ally hopes to end mortgage woes with ResCap bankruptcy

* ResCap files for bankruptcy in Manhattan court
* Fortress puts $2.4 bln opening bid for ResCap assets
* Ally plans to sell international businesses
By Rick Rothacker and Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, May 14 Ally Financial Inc's mortgage
unit on Monday filed for bankruptcy and the auto lender said it
will sell some international operations to help it get on a path
to repaying $12 billion in bailout money.
Ally's mortgage unit, called Residential Capital, or ResCap,
filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Manhattan
under a plan that has the support of some of its creditors,
although it was still expected to be a drawn-out and litigious
process.
At the same time, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings,
which is majority owned by Fortress Investment Group,
struck a deal to buy substantially all the mortgage servicing
and related assets from ResCap for about $2.4 billion, including
debt. The deal will make Nationstar the opening bidder in an
auction that will be held under bankruptcy court rules.
"The single-most important thing we can do for the U.S.
taxpayer is to not put billions of dollars into this business on
a going-forward basis," Ally CEO Michael Carpenter said in an
interview.
Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors Co,
has been besieged in the past few years by losses at ResCap,
which was once a major subprime lender and profit engine. The
company has considered bankruptcy and other ways to shed ResCap
since at least 2009, but has never pulled the trigger.
A bankruptcy of ResCap now will help Ally, formerly known as
GMAC, focus on its main auto lending business and put together a
plan to pay back U.S. taxpayers.
The U.S Treasury Department injected $17 billion into the
lender through multiple bailouts during the financial crisis and
now owns nearly 74 percent of the company. Ally still owes the
government about $12 billion, counting dividend payments by the
lender and sale of some securities by the Treasury.
The bankruptcy filling comes as pressure increases on Ally
to repay that money and problems at ResCap become increasingly
unmanageable. The Obama administration is trying to show
recoveries from crisis-era bailouts before the presidential
election in November, and government officials are loath to let
Ally become a black mark on the auto industry restructuring.
In filing for bankruptcy, ResCap would also become a rare
example of a subsidiary of a bank holding company to do so. As a
result, other banks with intractable mortgage problems, such as
Bank of America Corp, would be closely watching how the
company deals with regulators and creditors and manages the
bankruptcy process.
ResCap and its advisers believe it may be one of the first
times that a financial services company with retail operations
such as a bank has filed for bankruptcy and been able to
continue operating.
BOARD APPROVES FILING
ResCap's board approved the filing in a meeting that started
about 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Ally approved a settlement and
support agreement with ResCap in a meeting that started around 1
p.m.
Ally will take a $1.3 billion charge, which covers its $400
million equity investment in ResCap, a $750 million settlement
with ResCap and $130 million in reserves for claims related to
mortage-backed securities.
In return, Ally gets legal releases to claims over
mortgage-backed securities with ResCap and third-party
litigants, Carpenter said.
In a news release, Ally said ResCap has also obtained
support for its restructuring from the ad hoc steering committee
representing ResCap's junior secured notes, as well as other
certain noteholders. In addition, some institutional investors
in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by ResCap have
agreed to support ResCap's reorganization.
To speed up its repayment to taxpayers, Ally will also seek
"strategic alternatives" for its auto, insurance and banking
businesses in Canada, Europe, Britain, Mexico and South America.
These operations have about $30 billion in assets.
Carpenter said after these divestitures, ResCap will likely
have paid back about two-thirds of the bailout money. He expects
ResCap to emerge from bankruptcy by year's end. By then, the
divestitures will be complete or far along, he said.
Ally expects potential legal challenges from the ResCap
bankruptcy but is confident that the two entities are separate,
Carpenter said.
The move allows ResCap to shed liabilities, while continuing
to operate as a mortgage servicer, said ResCap CEO Tom Marano
During the bankruptcy, ResCap will continue to work to help
borrowers who are struggling to make payments and to refinance
customers with high interest rates. The company will also honor
agreements with federal and state officials as part of a $25
billion settlement reached this year over foreclosure abuses.
ResCap has 2.4 million customers, Marano said. It has 3,600
employees and will operate separately from Nationstar for the
foreseeable future, he said.
"We're going to be one of the only large-scale servicers and
originators that has managed to put the housing crisis behind
it," he said.
RESCAP DEAL
Ally is the fifth-largest mortgage servicer in the United
States and the country's 10th largest originator of home loans,
according to the latest data from Inside Mortgage Finance.
The deal would be transformative for Nationstar . It would
gain more than $370 billion in loans to service, while any
liabilities would stay with the estate.
Barclays Plc on its own is arranging a $1.45
billion debtor-in-possession financing for operations during the
bankruptcy. Ally also agreed to bid $1.6 billion for a ResCap
loan portfolio.
Ally does not have publicly traded shares, but has
stockholders. Besides the Treasury, a trust for GM holds 9.9
percent and private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
owns 8.7 percent.