UPDATE 3-Ally aims to end mortgage woes with ResCap filing

* ResCap files for bankruptcy in Manhattan court
* Fortress puts $2.4 bln opening bid for ResCap assets
* Ally plans to sell international businesses
By Rick Rothacker and Paritosh Bansal
May 14 Ally Financial Inc's mortgage unit filed
for bankruptcy protection on Monday, and the former in-house
financing arm for General Motors Co also said it will
sell some international operations to help set it on a path to
repaying $12 billion in U.S. government bailout money.
The bankruptcy, which still needs court approval, came early
Monday as ResCap faced looming bond payments and a possible loss
of financing from its parent, which is eager to shed mortgage
liabilities that have left it limping in the wake of the
financial crisis.
At the same time, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc,
which is majority-owned by Fortress Investment Group LLC
, struck a deal to buy substantially all the
mortgage-servicing and related assets from ResCap for about $2.4
billion, including debt.
The deal will make Nationstar the opening bidder in a
court-supervised auction.
Ally has been besieged in the past few years by losses at
ResCap, once a major subprime lender and profit engine. The
company has considered bankruptcy for ResCap and other ways to
shed the unit since at least 2009, but has never pulled the
trigger.
The bankruptcy declaration is intended to help Ally focus on
its main auto lending and Internet banking businesses and put
together a plan to pay back U.S. taxpayers.
"The single most important thing we can do for the U.S.
taxpayer is to not put billions of dollars into this business on
a going-forward basis," Ally CEO Michael Carpenter said in an
interview.
ResCap plans to sell its remaining mortgage loans and other
assets for $1.6 billion to Ally, unless another bidder steps up.
ResCap, which will continue operating in bankruptcy, then plans
to wind down.
Nationstar would emerge as a top U.S. mortgage servicer if
its bid is successful. The purchase would give it more than $370
billion in new loans to service, while any liabilities would
stay with the ResCap bankruptcy estate.
BAILOUTS
The U.S. Treasury Department injected $17 billion into Ally
through multiple bailouts during the financial crisis and now
owns nearly 74 percent of the company. Ally still owes the
government about $12 billion, counting dividend payments by the
lender and sale of some securities by the Treasury.
The bankruptcy comes as pressure increases on Ally to repay
that money and problems at ResCap become increasingly
unmanageable. The Obama administration is trying to recoup money
from crisis-era bailouts before the presidential election in
November and does not want Ally to become a black mark on the
auto industry restructuring.
Timothy Massad, assistant U.S. Treasury secretary for
financial stability, called the bankruptcy filing unfortunate
but necessary.
"We believe that this action puts taxpayers in a stronger
position to continue recovering their investment in Ally
Financial," he said.
ResCap is a rare example of a subsidiary of a bank holding
company filing for bankruptcy. It could serve as a road map for
Bank of America Corp as it grapples with its struggling
Countrywide mortgage business, one bankruptcy expert said.
"If it works, it's possible this is the beginning of the end
of this part of the whole mortgage mess," said Stephen Lubben, a
law professor at Seton Hall University School of Law.
BOARD APPROVES FILING
ResCap's board approved the filing in a meeting that started
around 6 p.m. Sunday, but negotiations with creditors and
investors extended into Monday morning, a person familiar with
the situation said.
Ally will take a $1.3 billion charge, which covers its $400
million equity investment in ResCap, a $750 million settlement
with ResCap and $130 million in reserves for claims related to
mortgage-backed securities.
In return, Ally receives legal releases to claims over
mortgage-backed securities with ResCap and third-party
litigants. Ally said ResCap has also obtained support for its
restructuring from certain noteholders.
In addition, some investors in residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by ResCap will support the
reorganization. ResCap and 17 institutional investors reached a
proposed settlement in which ResCap will grant an $8.7 billion
claim to 392 RMBS trusts issued from 2004 to 2008, the law firm
for the investors said in a statement.
Ally will also seek "strategic alternatives" for its auto,
insurance and banking businesses in Canada, Europe, Britain,
Mexico and South America. These operations have about $30
billion in assets.
Carpenter said after these divestitures, ResCap will likely
have paid back about two-thirds of the bailout money. He expects
ResCap to emerge from bankruptcy by year's end, with the
divestitures complete or far along.
RESCAP DEAL
Ally is the fifth-largest mortgage servicer in the United
States and the country's 10th-largest originator of home loans,
according to the latest data from Inside Mortgage Finance.
ResCap has 2.4 million customers and 3,600 employees.
Of Nationstar's total purchase, the equity portion is
expected to be $880 million, consisting of about $700 million
for the servicing rights and $180 million for the advances.
About half the equity is coming from Nationstar and the rest
from Newcastle Investment Corp, a mortgage REIT managed
by Fortress, and other Fortress funds. There is a $72 million
breakup fee and reimbursement of up to $10 million of
transaction-related expenses if Nationstar does not win the
auction.
The transaction is expected to close by year end.
Wesley Edens, co-founder of Fortress, said he expected other
bidders in the auction but that Nationstar is well-positioned.
Barclays Plc is arranging a $1.45 billion
debtor-in-possession financing for operations during the
bankruptcy.
Ally does not have publicly traded shares, but has
stockholders. Besides the Treasury, a trust for GM holds 9.9
percent and private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
owns 8.7 percent.