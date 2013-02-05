版本:
Ally Financial posts profit on tax benefit

Feb 5 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by a tax benefit.

The Detroit-based company, once the auto lending arm of General Motors Co, said it earned $1.44 billion, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $206 million, a year earlier.
