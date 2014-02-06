版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 21:48 BJT

CORRECTED-Ally Financial profit hurt by settlement charge

(Corrects first paragraph Ally being majority owned by the U.S. government to partially owned)

Feb 6 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender owned in part by the U.S. government, posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a $98 million charge related to a settlement with federal regulators.

The Detroit-based company, once the auto lending arm of General Motors Co, said net earnings fell to $104 million in the fourth quarter, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.

Last year's results got a boost from an $856 million tax benefit.

Ally had agreed to pay $98 million in December to settle allegations by regulators that it discriminated in auto lending against black, Hispanic and Asian/Pacific Islander borrowers. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐