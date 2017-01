July 28 Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company paid more in taxes.

The company reported a net income of $182 million, a loss of $2.22 on a per share basis, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $323 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Income tax expense increased to $94 million from $64 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)