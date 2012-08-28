版本:
SEC probing ResCap for possible mortgage fraud

WASHINGTON Aug 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Ally Financial mortgage unit Residential Capital for possible misconduct in its origination and underwriting practices used to make and approve loans.

The SEC disclosed in court documents that it issued a formal order of investigation on Feb. 22, 2012 to probe possible fraud in the offer and sale of mortgage-backed securities by ResCap.

The SEC is seeking due diligence records from R.R. Donnelley & Sons for the inquiry.

