SEC probing ResCap for possible mortgage fraud

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
WASHINGTON Aug 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Ally Financial mortgage unit Residential Capital for possible misconduct in its origination and underwriting practices used to make and approve loans.
The SEC disclosed in court documents that it issued a formal order of investigation on Feb. 22, 2012 to probe possible fraud in the offer and sale of mortgage-backed securities by ResCap.
The SEC is seeking due diligence records from R.R. Donnelley & Sons for the inquiry.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.